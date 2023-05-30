Hong Kong International Track Cup ended successfully, Hong Kong drivers won six gold medals-Hong Kong and Macau News- China Jingwei

China News Agency, Hong Kong, May 28th (Reporter Wei Huadu) The “2023 Hong Kong International Track Cup” hosted by the Hong Kong Cycling Association and listed as a first-level event by the International Cycling Union (UCI) ended successfully on the 28th, Hong Kong Drivers won six gold medals.

The event was held at the Hong Kong Velodrome from May 26th to 28th, attracting cyclists (called “bicycles” in Hong Kong) from 15 countries or regions to participate. Among them, Hong Kong sent more than 20 participants, mostly young players.

On the day of the finale, Li Siying, a 22-year-old star of the Hong Kong Cycling Team, continued her good form and won the Women’s Elite All-Around Competition with a total of 157 points. In the past three days, she won three golds, one silver and one bronze; Li Siying’s 30-year-old “big sister” Yang Qianyu Won the runner-up in the women’s catching competition and completed the event with two golds and two silvers; another female player Li Zhiyou won the silver medal in the women’s youth catching competition that day.

The men’s team was not to be outdone. On the same day, Hong Kong player Ng Pak-hang won the silver medal in the Men’s Elite Individual Pursuit; Liang Junrong and Zhu Junwei, Liang Jiaru and Miu Zhengxian won the silver and bronze medals in the Men’s Elite Madison; Chen Jiajun, who played in the Men’s Youth All-Around Bronze medal.

Hong Kong drivers ended the three-day race with “six golds, nine silvers and ten bronzes”. After this campaign, the Hong Kong team will go to Hangzhou on the 29th to participate in the Asian Games Track Test and China Championships, and then move to the Asian Road Championships in Thailand in June, the Asian Track Championships in Malaysia, and the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September .

Shen Jinkang, head coach of the Hong Kong Cycling Team, said in a summary of the event on the 28th that the “combination of competition and exercise” has achieved results. Finding out the problems of the athletes through the competition will help prepare for the Asian Championships and make arrangements for training before the Asian Games. Therefore, this competition is very important, and it is expected that the list of the Hong Kong team for the Asian Games will be decided in early July.

As for overseas drivers, Azizul Hani from Malaysia won the men’s elite sprint on the last day of the competition, winning his fourth gold medal and becoming the big winner of this event.

This time, Hong Kong is hosting an international cycling competition again after the “2021 UCI National Cup Track Cycling Race (Hong Kong, China)” held in May 2021. Liang Hongde, chairman of the Hong Kong Cycling Association of China, said that he hopes that Hong Kong can hold a first-level cycling event every year in the future. The association has expressed to UCI its willingness to hold the “National Cup Track Cycling Race” next year.

In addition, in order to promote track cycling, the organizers held guided tours at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the event, introducing the origin, competition classification and rules of track cycling to about 600 primary and secondary school students and ethnic minorities. The play session allowed them to experience the fun of track cycling in person, and arranged for them to watch the competition on the spot. Yang Runxiong, director of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, and Huang Jinbao, a former world track cycling champion, were present to interact with them. (over)

Source: China News Agency



Editor in charge: Hou Zhe