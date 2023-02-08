The Carabinieri of Turin stopped a group of 5 boys, two of whom were eighteen and three minors aged between 15 and 17. They are held responsible for throwing a bicycle over the balustrade of Vittorio Veneto square, on the Murazzi promenade (in the Piedmontese capital). 4 of them had police records. The electric bike, last January 21, hit the medical student Glorious Maurowho was queuing to get into The Beach nightclub near via After. And it caused the 24-year-old a serious trauma to the spinal columns with injuries to the cervical vertebrae: the young man remained in a reserved prognosis until last February 3rd. And he is still hospitalized in intensive care at the Turin CTO.

The execution of the provision issued by the Turin prosecutor’s office, which took place this morning (February 8), comes after investigations focused on the analysis of the testimonies collected on the spot and in the following days, as well as the vision of citizen and private video surveillance systems. Over 120 cameras and dozens of hours of recordings, which have made it possible to collect serious indications of responsibility against the five suspects. Who, after the launch, disappeared from the city center using a public bus with which they would have reached the district of origin. The reason for their action, however, does not seem to be clarified yet. The criminal proceeding is currently in the preliminary investigation phase, with the relative in force presumption of innocence for the individuals mentioned.

