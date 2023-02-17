news-txt”>

The circulation of the H5N1 avian flu virus among wild birds is increasing in Italy, with the risk that they may transmit the virus to poultry farms. It emerges from the data of the national and European reference center for avian flu at the Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale delle Venezie (IZSVe). The Ministry of Health issued a note a few days ago in which it recognizes the need, says the IZSVe, to strengthen the surveillance of wild birds and the application of biosecurity measures in poultry farms.

As cases in wild birds increase, so does mammalian concern. After the spillover events – i.e. species jumping – in farmed mink, the attention of the health authorities towards mutations of the H5N1 virus that could favor its passage to mammals and humans is growing, underlines the IZSVe.

The evolution of the global bird flu situation in recent months has raised some concern among the international scientific community. After confirmed cases of highly pathogenic H5N1 virus (HPAI) transmission from birds in some mammalian species, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Organization for Animal Health (Woah) have called on all countries to raise the level of alert on the arrival of a new influenza pandemic in the human population supported by a virus of avian origin.

“There are no avian outbreaks in Italian farms, but given the high circulation in wild species we are in daily contact with the regional veterinary authorities and the Ministry of Health. We have started the biosecurity system measures: sanitized means of transport and For example, anyone who enters professional farms must have disposable, disinfected shoes and overalls”. This was stated to ANSA by Lara Sanfrancesco, director of Unaitalia, the association of companies in the Italian poultry sector which looks favorably on vaccination, whose trials are having encouraging results.