(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 17 – Jurgen Klopp is asking Liverpool to give everything to win Saturday’s “decisive” clash in Newcastle, perhaps the last train for the Reds to be able to qualify for the next Champions League in the league. His team languishes in ninth place in the standings, nine points behind Newcastle who are fourth but have played a game more, and after their derby victory against Everton can do nothing but aim for the three points again.



“It’s a decisive game. If we want to do something this season we have to chase and catch up with the teams ahead of us in the table,” the German said at a press conference.



Newcastle is a difficult away game for us, we hope to be able to build something based on Monday’s good performance in the derby.” Klopp is also counting on having central Virgil Van Dijk available, who has been sidelined since the beginning of January and is on the bench for Everton.” Yesterday he seemed absolutely ready, after the last training session we will make a decision” he explained.



A victory over the Magpies would also be hugely important for Liverpool, who have a match against Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 in sight. (HANDLE).

