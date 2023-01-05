Home Health two-year-old sent home from hospital dies hours later
two-year-old sent home from hospital dies hours later

two-year-old sent home from hospital dies hours later

The 22-month-old girl had had a cold for some time but for the doctors it was a simple virus that had to be treated with paracetamol. Parents prepare the case

After a cold and symptoms that persisted for weeks, little Hailey’s parents decided to take her to the hospital. For her doctors, her baby had just an infectionand they recommended a cure of paracetamol. However, a few hours later, the parents found the lifeless body of their daughter.

