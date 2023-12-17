Home » Ukraine Russia, news on today’s war | Moscow’s air defense system shoots down 33 Ukrainian armed forces drones
Health

by admin
05.49 am – Ukraine: 33 drones shot down by the Russian air defense system

Thirty-three Ukrainian Armed Forces drones were shot down and intercepted over Lipetsk, Rostov and Volgograd regions. This was announced by the Ministry of Defense which considers the offensive as a “terrorist attack”. «The air defense systems in service – we read in a ministry note published in the media – destroyed and intercepted 33 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles». Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev said there were no casualties as a result of “the massive attack.”

