The Central First Ecological and Environmental Protection Inspection Team forwarded the 24th batch of complaints and reports from the masses to Fujian Province involving 75 cases in Quanzhou City – Top News and Current Affairs – Southeast Net Quanzhou Channel

The Central First Ecological and Environmental Protection Inspection Team forwarded the 24th batch of complaints and reports from the masses to Fujian Province involving 75 cases in Quanzhou City

Central Ecological and Environmental Protection Inspectorate Releases List of Public Complaints and Reports

The Central Ecological and Environmental Protection Inspectorate has released the list of public complaints and reports submitted during their supervision, including the changes made as a result. The inspectorate forwarded the 24th batch of mass petitions and complaints to Fujian Province, with 75 cases involving Quanzhou City.

The cases involved a range of ecological and environmental problems, with 12 related to water, 14 to the atmosphere, 6 to noise, 4 to soil, 22 to ecology, and 20 to other forms of pollution. The reports were spread across various regions, including Licheng, Fengze, Luojiang, Quangang, Shishi, Jinjiang, Nan’an, Hui’an, Anxi, Yongchun, Dehua, and Quanzhou Taiwanese Investment Zone.

All reports have been promptly forwarded to the relevant county, city, district, or municipal departments for processing.

In addition, the 14th batch of mass complaints and reports handed over to Fujian Province by the Central Ecological and Environmental Protection Inspection Team involved 27 cases in Quanzhou City. All responsible units reported the investigation and handling status as required.

As a result of the inspectorate’s requirements, a list of the transfer of complaints and reports from the masses and the disclosure of changes while supervising are published in newspapers, websites, and other media.

This news comes as part of the ongoing efforts by the Central Ecological and Environmental Protection Inspectorate to address environmental concerns and ensure the well-being of the public. The release of the list aims to provide transparency and accountability in the handling of public complaints and reports related to ecological and environmental issues.

