Ukraine-Russia war, latest news and updates today August 1, 2023

New drone attack on the Moscow region. This was announced by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, while the Russian Defense Ministry specified that two unmanned aircraft were shot down by the air defense in the districts of Odintsovo and Naro-Fominsk, while a third was intercepted and crashed. Sobyanin on Telegram specified that there were no injuries but that “the facade of the 21st floor” of a building was damaged. Moscow’s Vnukovo airport was temporarily closed and flights diverted to other airports. The new attack came two days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “War is returning to Russia”.

MOSCOW: “ATTACK WITH MARINE DRONES REJECTED”

Russia claims to have repelled an attack conducted with three Ukrainian drones on its ships in the Black Sea. In a Telegram post, the Russian Defense Ministry wrote: “Last night the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried unsuccessfully to attack with three marine drones the ships ‘Sergei Kotov’ and ‘Vasily Bykov’ of the Black Sea Fleet, which were conducting patrol operations in the southwestern part of the sea, about 340 kilometers from Sevastopol”. The three unmanned boats were destroyed “by the standard armament of Russian ships and no damage or casualties were reported”.

