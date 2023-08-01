China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Special Representative He Lifeng Attending

Headline: He Lifeng Attends 10th Anniversary Celebration of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Highlights Importance of Closer China-Pakistan Community of Destiny

Date: July 31, 2020

Source: Xinhua News Agency

ISLAMABAD – The 10th anniversary celebration of the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) took place in Islamabad on July 31. He Lifeng, the special representative of President Xi Jinping and vice premier of the State Council, attended the event and read out President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter, emphasizing the importance of closer China-Pakistan relations.

In his letter, President Xi Jinping praised the positive results and significance of the CPEC’s construction. He provided strategic guidance for the further development of the corridor and practical cooperation between China and Pakistan. Over the past decade, the CPEC has adhered to the spirit of the Silk Road, achieving fruitful and mutually beneficial outcomes. It has become a successful model of jointly building the “Belt and Road” initiative. Looking ahead, He Lifeng emphasized the need to implement the spirit of President Xi’s letter and work towards building an “upgraded version” of the CPEC. This includes the establishment of growth corridors, people’s livelihood corridors, innovation corridors, green corridors, and open corridors. By doing so, the aim is to promote the construction of a closer China-Pakistan community of destiny in the new era.

During the celebration, Pakistani Prime Minister Shabaz delivered a speech expressing sincere thanks to President Xi Jinping for the importance placed on Pakistan-China relations and the CPEC. He also expressed deep gratitude to the Chinese government and people for their sincere help to Pakistan. The construction of the corridor has achieved remarkable success and has significantly transformed Pakistan’s economic and social landscape. Shabaz expressed the Pakistani government’s commitment to learning from China‘s development experience and strengthening cooperation between the two countries in various fields. Pakistan aims to follow the path of self-reliance and self-improvement to better benefit its people.

Furthermore, He Lifeng had separate meetings with Pakistani President Alvi, Prime Minister Shabaz, and Army Chief of Staff Munir. President Alvi awarded He Lifeng the “Pakistan Crescent Medal” in recognition of his contributions. Discussions during these meetings focused on deepening traditional friendship and expanding practical cooperation between China and Pakistan.

The CPEC has played a vital role in strengthening bilateral ties between China and Pakistan. It has not only boosted economic growth but also improved infrastructure, energy, and connectivity in the region. The 10th anniversary celebration marks a new chapter in the development of the CPEC, highlighting the commitment of both nations to further deepen their strategic partnership and achieve shared goals.

