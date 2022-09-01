Blood type could predict the risk of having a juvenile stroke: having group 0 is in fact associated with a lower risk of meeting this condition before the age of 60. A broad confirms this study published in the journal Neurologyto whom researchers from over 50 institutions around the world participatedwhich could lead to new ways to prevent strokes in young adults.

“The number of people with early strokes is on the rise. And in parallel, early deaths increase and, in those who are saved, the years lived with disabilities. Despite this, there is little research into the causes of early strokes, ”says study co-author Steven J. Kittner, a professor of neurology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in the US. performed a meta-analysis of 48 studies on genetics and ischemic stroke (caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain) that included 17,000 stroke patients and nearly 600,000 people who had never had it. They then looked at all the chromosomes collected to identify genetic variants and found a link between early-onset stroke (before age 60) and the area of ​​the chromosome that includes the gene that determines whether a blood group is A, AB, B or 0.

The researchers found that those with blood type 0 had a 12% lower risk to have a stroke compared to people with other groups. While those who had group A had an 18% higher risk. But “the increase is still modest and should not lead to special screening”, the researchers specify. “The reason probably has to do with blood clotting factors and other proteins blood clots, all of which play a role in clot development, “explains Kittner. Previous studies suggest that people with a group A have a slightly higher risk of developing blood clots in the legs (deep vein thrombosis).