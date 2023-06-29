Using Asthma Inhalers Properly | HEALTH ADHOC

Berlin – Most asthmatics need to inhale their medication. But inhaling correctly is not that easy. Therefore, pharmaceutical companies have developed a range of inhalation systems and devices that facilitate the absorption of the drug into the airways. “Improved inhalation systems are very important for asthma patients,” says Dr. Pablo Serrano, Business Unit Manager for Innovation and Research at the Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (BPI) eV Which system is best for those affected depends on their individual needs.

Asthma is one of the most common chronic diseases in Germany: around five to seven percent of adults are affected. For children, the number is even higher at 10 to 15 percent. In chronic lung disease, the airways (bronchi) react with inflammation to different triggers. Those affected are helped by drugs that expand the airways and reduce the inflammation of the bronchial tubes to combat the sometimes life-threatening symptoms, such as tightness in the chest, shortness of breath, wheezing and paroxysms of shortness of breath. Patients have to inhale these medicines, i.e. breathe them in. “Breathing in with inhalation aids has the great advantage that the active ingredients go straight to where they are supposed to work, namely the airways,” explains Dr. Serrano from the BPI.

Inhalation is a complex process

“The better patients get on with the inhalation aid they use to take the drug, the better it can work,” emphasizes Serrano. “Depending on the patient’s age and physical abilities or limitations, various inhalation aids with specific properties are available for optimal therapy. That is why the pharmaceutical industry is investing in the development of new systems so that every patient can find the right device for an optimal supply of active ingredients. Such new developments are called “innovations based on proven active ingredients”. This means that the active ingredient remains the same, but a new dosage form allows the therapy to be optimized – and the success of the treatment to be improved.

Overview of inhalation devices

All devices are therapeutically equivalent – ​​as long as patients use them correctly. Each system has its advantages and should be prescribed with the patient’s individual needs in mind.

Dosieraerosole: This is where the medicine is sprayed. The spray is triggered manually. The coordination of spraying and inhaling at the same time can be quite difficult, but the work of breathing is not that great. Therefore, a metered dose aerosol is also suitable for people who suffer from severe asthma.

Breath-controlled variants of metered dose inhalers: The spray is triggered directly by inhalation, which makes the devices easier to use. Therefore, they are also suitable for people who have problems with coordination.

Powder inhalers: They contain a powder rich in active ingredients, which is only released by vigorous inhalation. Therefore, the affected person must have a certain breathing power. Advantages: Coordination is easy and the devices do not use propellants that are harmful to the environment. Speaking of the environment: There are also devices that can be reused. In addition, a control window shows whether the inhalation was carried out correctly.

spray nebulizer: They do not require propellant gas or electrical energy and give the affected person time for effective inhalation. They make few demands on coordination and breathing power and are therefore also suitable for very elderly people.

aids for children

Spray nebulizers or larger electronic nebulizers are particularly suitable for young children. There are inhalation masks in various sizes for children up to two years of age who cannot yet enclose a mouthpiece with their lips. If older children want to use a metered dose aerosol, a so-called spacer helps. This is an inhalation aid that is attached to the inhaler and catches the spray so that the little ones can breathe in at their leisure.

In any case, parents and those affected should seek medical advice in advance as to which device and aid is medically necessary/indicated and best suits their individual needs. BPI expert Serrano emphasizes: “Those affected must learn and practice the correct technique for handling asthma medication – in the doctor’s office, in the pharmacy or as part of patient training. In addition, they should always refer to the package leaflet for information on the correct application.”

NOTE: The general advice given here does not constitute a basis for medical self-diagnosis or treatment. They cannot replace a visit to the doctor.

