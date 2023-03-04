Vision Zero e.V.

World HPV Day on March 4, 2023

In Germany, vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV) is only accepted with hesitation. As a result, our society misses the opportunity to protect people from certain types of cancer. Vision Zero eV and the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) are therefore calling for measures that can significantly improve HPV vaccination rates.

A vaccine against cancer! What sounds like a utopia has actually been a reality for some malignant diseases for some time. Vaccines have been available for around 15 years that have been developed against certain types of human papilloma viruses – HPV for short; by preventing infection with these pathogens, they can also prevent several cancers. These include, in particular, cervical carcinoma, as well as carcinomas of the vagina, vulva, penis, anus and carcinomas of the mouth and throat.[i]

Around 6,250 women and 1,600 men in Germany are newly diagnosed with such HPV-associated carcinomas every year.[ii] The most common form is cervical carcinoma, around 4,500 women are newly affected each year, 1,500 die from it – often in middle adulthood.[ii]

High vaccination rates abroad, low in Germany

In studies, the vaccination reduced the risk of the preliminary stages of cervical and anal cancer by more than 90[iii],[iv] or by more than 70 percent[iii] and for cervical cancer by 88 percent [iv],[v]. In fact, in England, a national vaccination program has nearly eliminated cervical cancer in women born after September 1, 1995.[iv] This recommendation is also being implemented very successfully in numerous European countries, for example in Sweden, Portugal, Great Britain and Norway, where between 80 and 91 percent of 9 to 14-year-old girls are fully vaccinated.[vi] In contrast, the vaccination rate for girls of the same age in Germany is only 51 percent, and for boys only 17 percent (official KV vaccination surveillance data, as of December 2020).[vii]

Vision Zero eV therefore calls on all stakeholders in the healthcare sector to provide information about HPV vaccination and to take measures to improve vaccination rates.

The association collected important information and impulses at the Vision Zero Summit 2022 and published it in a medical newspaper special (download the brochure ‘Take responsibility, protect young people from HPV!’ at www.vision-zero-oncology.de). In addition, Vision Zero eV and the Cancer Prevention Unit of the DKFZ have a Infoflyer for HPV vaccination and call for:

classifying the recommendation of HPV vaccination as ‘urgent’ (like measles vaccination);

nationwide, target group-oriented education and information campaigns;

the use of a nationwide invitation and reminder system;

low-threshold access to HPV vaccination, eg through school programs and catch-up programs;

a remuneration of the vaccinating specialist groups for the regular check of the vaccination status, counseling services, and the implementation of the vaccination;

a nationwide HPV vaccination register with scientific evaluation.

“The goal of Vision Zero eV is to bring the number of preventable cancer-related deaths to zero,” says Professor Dr. Christof von Kalle, Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board of Vision Zero eV “In the case of HPV-associated cancer, we could come very close to it with the vaccination!”

Save the Date: Vision Zero eV and the DKFZ will present the latest findings on the status of HPV vaccination in Germany at this year’s Vision Zero Summit on June 19th and 20th in Berlin. Program and more information at www.vision-zero-summit.de

