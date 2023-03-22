of editorial staff

A new study byUniversity of Mainzin Germaniaturns the spotlight back on vene varicose. L’venous insufficiencyin fact, it could sometimes increase i dangers to the heart and for the arteries: let’s try to better understand what emerged from the new research and, above all, how to intervene.

The risks of varicose veins

Lo studio Gutenbergappeared on theEuropean Heart Journalhighlighted the importance of more attention to the venous circulation of the lower limbs. The analysis, for the first time, studied in the general population when thechronic venous insufficiency is associated with the classics cardiovascular pathologies.

According to the work, coordinated by Jurgen H. Prochaska, the more the chronic venous disease grows in terms of severity, the greater the cardiovascular risk appears as well as a mortality from all causes. More than 12 thousand people were involved, thus bringing attention to the possible consequences of varicose veins, capillaries and other effects of the so-called “Mcv“, Meaning what chronic venous disease.

What is chronic venous disease?

It is a disorder that affects the leg veins and which implies an altered return of the blood from the periphery (i.e. the feet) to the heart. Since this journey is made against the force of gravity, our body has a complex system that allows in the blood of go back. Over the years or for other factors (including for example obesity), this system may work less well. Hence, the appearance of obvious capillariesthen maybe varicose veins, then chronic venous disease.

Exist different stages: the first degree of the disease (C1) manifests itself with evident capillaries. It then passes to C2, with the appearance of some varices. C3, on the other hand, is more serious: in addition to dilated capillaries and varicose veins, edema forms in the legs and the ankles swell. As the disease progresses, the edema extends and may even appear ulcers on the skin. The legs also become darker and from C3 the risk of cardiovascular problems, related to chronic venous disease, increases. Obviously, it is the duty of the doctor to make any appropriate diagnosis.

The expert

“Chronic venous disease itself leads to a stasis and hypercoagulability of blood with the formation of thrombi that can create emboli in the pulmonary field, or complications at the level of the deep venous system” explains Dr. Leonardo De Luca, General Secretary of Anmco and cardiologist at the San Camillo-Forlanini Hospital, Rome. “Basically, the more advanced the stage of chronic venous disease is, the greater the risk of developing cardiovascular problems,” concludes the cardiologist.

“The Gutenberg Study has, for the first time, shifted attention to the link between chronic venous insufficiency and cardiovascular and all-cause mortality. It showed that patient with chronic venous disease equal to or greater than C3 has a high number of cardiovascular events and a significant risk of death from all causes” adds Dr. Romeo Martini, Ulss Dolomiti Angiology Medical Director and President of the Italian Society of Angiology and Vascular Pathology (Siapa).

It is sometimes believed that visible capillaries and varicose veins are mostly a cosmetic problem and only concern women. Actually chronic venous disease is one pathology and not an aesthetic defect and, moreover, it also affects men. Naturally, we must not let ourselves be overwhelmed by alarmism, but it is right to adopt the right attention, without underestimating any dreams. Trying to contain progression is the first weapon to prevent capillaries from becoming a problem.

Photo: Depositphotos.com.







