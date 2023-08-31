Venice Film Festival 2023, today the films of Mann, Larrain, Besson. DIRECT

Among the films presented today in Competition, in addition to Ferrari by Michael Mann, there is also Count, where Pablo Larraín once again speaks of his homeland, Chile, and of the dictator Augusto Pinochet, thinking of him as not dead but still alive in the form of a vampire, in a film with a grotesque horror flavour. Why this choice? “Pinochet died without being punished, free and a millionaire, without a trial, he was not convicted of any of his crimes. What kicked me off was his impunity that made him an eternal, a simple idea to associate with a vampire ”, Larraín explains to Sky TG24. Which he adds: “I think we are living in difficult times, today, in many countries of the world, fascism is hidden in words, in various forms. We know that fascism starts with a good smile and then becomes fear and violence. Cinema is the most powerful time machine we have invented, I think”.

