Versilia, sexual abuse in the gym: coach disbarred

Versilia, 5 May 2023 – Six months ago the delicate story in one Versilia gym with the pedophilia allegations against thetrainer that shocked the community: the sentence of the Federal Court of the Italian Weightlifting Federation, at the end of the disciplinary procedure, condemns and establishes radiation of GR and acquits SF, adviser and coach of the sports association accused of not having communicated the facts relating to the legal case to the Federal Prosecutor.

The sad story of the abuse suffered in turn by the doomed coach. Meanwhile the investigations of the criminal proceedings are still in progress: here the aggravating circumstance of the ‘futile reasons’ is also contested.

The controversial story broke out last October when some boys, who had been going to the gym for years, told their parents about the serious events that had occurred since 2018, when they were still minors.

From here the criminal investigation was opened for ‘sexual acts with minors’ against GR.

At the same time, the summary ‘sporting’ trend of the trial was opened against him, which saw the hearing on the case held a week ago, on April 28, and the publication of the sentence just yesterday: GR is defended by the lawyer Enrico Carboni, with office in Viareggio, SF, which was later acquitted, by the lawyer Leonardo Palmerini of Camaiore.

The news of the crime from the Lucca Police Headquarters to the Public Prosecutor’s Office was transmitted on 14 October 2022. In Versilia the news began to circulate immediately given that the person involved in the events is well known: his lawyer does not issue statements “for the protection of all subjects” , he assures. What is certain is that the facts speak of abuse of three minors, one of whom, born in 2003, involved in complete sexual intercourse: minors who were granted privileged treatments in training, such as personalized schedules, compared to the others who attended the gym. GR is following a psychological path and has isolated himself from the rest of the world: in his personal memoir sent to the Sports Tribunal on 24 March, he narrated his past as a child who was in turn abused by two adults in two different periods of life.

The report of the psychiatrist who is treating him was also produced. The conduct committed by GR is described as “extremely serious and disconcerting, harmful to the psyche of minors and their development” and it emerged that he was “coerced by uncontrollable sexual impulses, probably originating from the terrible childhood experiences he had to undergo”. sports venue no advice was given which will surely have weight in the Court where the most complex judicial process will take place.

