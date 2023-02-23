What limits has Aifa set for the reimbursement of vitamin D?

The Italian Medicines Agency has reduced the amount of vitamin D in the blood from 20 to 12 nanograms per milliliter, below which one is entitled to a prescription paid by the NHS. However, the value rises to 30 nanograms with a diagnosis of hyperparathyroidism, osteoporosis of any cause, proven osteopathies “candidates for reminalizing therapy”, for which the correction of the vitamin deficiency “may be preparatory to the start of therapy”.

Are these new values ​​established by Aifa lower than those indicated in other European countries?

EFSA, the European Food Safety Agency, has already set the minimum amount needed for babies between 7 and 12 months at 10 nanograms and the dose for adults at 17 nanograms, therefore 2 more than the set limit by AIFA, which however provides for higher amounts for some categories of patients at risk, while that of EFSA is a general average. So it can be said that the values ​​set by our agency are in line with the European ones.

Why this decision to limit the reimbursement of vitamin D?

Surely the expenditure for this supplement is destined to halve around 100 million euros a year. But the motivation given by AIFA is scientific and not economic. The decision was in fact taken after examining two large randomized clinical trials, one in the United States and the other in Europe. “Both concluded that supplementation with more than adequate doses of vitamin D over several years, more than 5 in the first and 3 in the second, is unable to modify the risk of fracture in the healthy population, without risk factors for osteoporosis” writes Aifa. The results are also confirmed among those with lower levels of vitamin D. The Agency itself highlighted that scientific literature would always demonstrate the non-existence of elements “to consider it an important aid” in strengthening the immune system. Conclusions not shared however by the Italian Society of Endocrinology.

Can it be useful against Covid?

Although it was widely prescribed for this purpose during the pandemic, all the studies published in scientific journals show that it does not in any way serve to prevent or counteract the effects of the SarsCov-2 infection.

What causes vitamin D deficiency?

According to the studies analyzed by Humanitas experts, vitamin D deficiency negatively affects bone calcification with effects ranging from rickets in children, to bone deformations of various kinds and osteomalacia, which occurs when the bone structure externally it is intact but there is insufficient mineral content inside.

The lack of Vitamin D also makes the teeth weaker and more vulnerable to cavities. What can cause too much vitamin D?

Again according to Humanitas experts, it can generate widespread calcification at the level of the various organs, resulting in vomiting, diarrhea and muscle spasms.

What can cause a vitamin D deficiency instead?

Since most vitamin D comes from the sun’s rays, a deficiency can result from behaviors that prevent exposure to the sun, such as dressing too covered up, using too much sunscreen, or staying indoors for too long. long hours. Vitamin D is also “wasted” due to unhealthy behaviors such as alcohol abuse and drug use. Furthermore, the use of certain drugs can affect the amount of vitamin D stored in our body.

In which foods is vitamin D present?

Let’s say right away that being a fat-soluble vitamin it is naturally accumulated in the liver and it is therefore not necessary to take it regularly through food, since the body releases it in small doses when its use is necessary. Also given that it is mostly synthesized by our body through the absorption of sunlight, it must be said that vitamin D is scarcely present in food. Not high quantities are found in some fatty fish, such as mackerel, in milk and its derivatives, in eggs, in liver and in green vegetables. Much higher doses are contained in cod liver oil. But normally a little tan is enough, to be integrated if absolutely necessary in the phases of growth, pregnancy and breastfeeding.