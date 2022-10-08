Aifa has withdrawn from the market some drugs against vitamin D deficiency and osteoporosis, for “out of specification results”. They should not be taken, better ask your doctor for alternative therapy

Vitamin D is essential for the well-being of our body and having a deficiency, especially at a certain age, is not uncommon. This is why supplements are often prescribed to make up for suboptimal levels of vitamin D but also, in specific cases, real drugs that contain it.

Among these there are several medicines against osteoporosis, it is known that vitamin D helps the mineralization of bones.

If you are currently taking vitamin D medications to combat osteoporosis, be especially careful. Aifa has in fact recently withdrawn some.

Specifically, these are the following products:

ALENDRONATE AND CHOLECALCIFEROL ARISTO 70 mg/5600 IU

ALENDRONATE AND CHOLECALCIFEROL ARISTO 70 mg/2800 IU compress

In the case of the first drug, the batch not to be used is the following:

n. 1204597 – deadline 05/2024

Of the second drug, on the other hand, the lots recalled are:

n. 1205468 – expiry 04/2024

n. 1110816 – expiry 09/2023

The recall of these drugs followed an alert notification from the German medicines agency which reported “out of specification results” for the colecalciferolo (a form of vitamin D) present in the products reported.

The withdrawn tablets contain two active ingredients:

Alendronate (alendronic acid)

Colecalciferolo (Vitamina D3)

Both are indicated for the treatment of osteoporosis and to reduce the risk of vitamin D deficiency. They also reduce the risk of spine and hip fractures in postmenopausal women.

Those who have reported batches of these drugs, from the Aristo Pharma company, are advised to promptly contact their doctor to obtain alternative therapy.

