Vlahovic brings the black and whites forward

Three defeats and a draw: these are the last four results of the Juventus in the league. The team of Allegri wants to change pace and will try to do so in the home game against Lecce.

19:09

48′ – Miretti nearly scores

Punishment of Of Maria who puts the ball in the middle, Bremer the head spit. We pounce on the ball Miretti that of left in front of Falcone puts it out.

19:06

45′ – The second half begins

The second half of the match begins between Juventus e Lecce with the Bianconeri ahead.

19:05

Ceesay rejoices like Lukaku

After the Lukaku case, also the Lecce striker Ceesay he cheered with the same gesture as the Belgian in Juventus-Inter (click HERE to find out why).

19:00

Shock injury for De Sciglio

Tears and a stretcher on the pitch for the bad accident that saw the winger as the protagonist Juventus De Sciglio (click HERE to read the details).

18:55

Fagioli hits a fan: the Juve staff intervene

In the pre-match there was a moment of fear for a ball from Beans to a fan during the warm up. The medical staff of the Juventus to help the Juventus player (Click here for details).

18:49

45′ + 4′ – The first half ends

The Juventus leads the first half in the match against Lecce. The penalty scored by Ceesay had responded to the goal of Paredes from punishment. Then Vlahovic brought the Bianconeri back into the lead.

18:41

40′ – Juve are ahead again

Vlahovic is back: ball in the middle of Kostic for the Serbian attacker who coordinates perfectly and in turn brings the lead back Juventus.

18:37

36′ – Draw by Lecce

The referee awarded Lecce a penalty after a hand ball by Danilo. From the spot Ceesay made no mistake

18:32

32′ – Injury for De Sciglio

The game has been stopped for a few minutes due to the injury of DeSciglio. After a confrontation with Banda, the winger immediately collapsed to the ground and called the medical staff for a knee problem. Hands in the face and stretcher on the pitch to get him out. Instead of him enters Square.

18:26

25′ – Juve’s doubling canceled

Splendid ball from Fagioli for Miretti who made no mistake face to face with Falcone: however, the midfielder had started in an offside position.

18:25

24′ – Lecce dangerous

Again the axis Oudin-Ceesay makes it difficult Juve: bad ball turnover by Kostic on the left, the Frenchman picks it up and tries to cross in the middle. The attacker grazes it in acrobatics but the ball slips out.

18:18

17′ – Chance Juve

Another occasion of Juve: excellent descent on the right of Of Mariaball in the middle with Vlahovic who lets it flow for Miretti who is anticipated by Rodriguez. Nothing done from a corner kick.

18:16

15′ – Goal for Juve

Paredes unlocks the game: free-kick from 30 meters, kicks it alongside the barrier and the ball slips to the right of Falcone who can do nothing. Exultation dedicated to friend Pogba.

18:09

7′ – Kostic tries the lob

Nice long throw of Bonucci per Kostic that sees Falcone off the posts and try the lob. However, he ball too weak and the goalkeeper collects in peace.

18:03

3′ – Lecce’s goal disallowed

Great start of the Lecce: nice play by Oudin which puts a nice ball in the middle for Ceesay that scores. However, the attacker had started from an offside position.

18:00

1′ – The game begins

Kick-off at the Allianz Stadium for the match between Juventus and Lecce. First possession for the bianconeri.

17:50

Juve, Allegri speaks

He also spoke Massimiliano Allegri: “The most important thing today is the victory that has been missing for so many games. It will be a difficult match because Lecce are fighting for safety and have achieved good results away from home. Bonucci played a good game against Inter and in these matches, in addition to technical quality, character aspects are needed. Vlahovic must react and fight for this moment. But they are career periods, today I saw it well“.

17:45

Lecce, the words of Baroni

The Lecce coach spoke to Dazn’s microphones Marco Baroni: “Challenging a great team like Juventus must give us extra stimulation. We have to make them think little and keep them away from our area. We have to try to play the perfect match and hope they leave something.”

17:15

Juve, the projections of the new shirts

The Instagram page la Maglia Bianconera has unveiled the projections of the second and third shirts of the Juventus of next season: click HERE to see them.

17:00

The formation of Lecce

LECCE (4-3-3): Falcon; Romagnoli, Baschirotto, Umtiti, Pezzella; Oudin, Hjulmand, Maleh; Banda, Ceesay, Gonzalez. Coach: Marco Baroni.

16:57

Juve, the official formation

JUVENTUS (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Bremer, Bonucci, Danilo; De Sciglio, Fagioli, Paredes, Miretti, Kostic; Of Maria; Vlakhovic. Coach: Massimiliano Allegri.

16:55

Juve squad: out Rabiot

In the morning the list of players available for was released Allegri for this match: there won’t be Rabiot (read the details HERE).

16:45

Juve-Lecce, the teams on the pitch soon

Everything is ready in Turin for the challenge between Juventus e Leccematch valid for the 33rd day of Serie A. Kick-off scheduled at 18.00.

Torino – Allianz Stadium