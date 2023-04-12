15
- War Ukraine Russia. Secret files: special forces from the UK, France and the USA in Kiev. LIVE Sky Tg24
- Leak, Kiev changes its plans – News from Ukraine – Podcast beraking latest news
- Leak from Pentagon, Russians don’t trust: “Tricks like that…” The weather
- Ukraine-Russia war April 12 live news | Video of beheaded Ukrainian soldiers, Zelensky: “Let the world watch and react” Corriere della Sera
- The leak of secret documents on Ukraine is the tip of the iceberg: the analysis that makes the US tremble Fanpage.it
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Ukrainian school attacked 60 people may be killed G7 condemns Putin | Russian-Ukrainian war | bombing | Victory Day