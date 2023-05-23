Home » War Ukraine Russia, the news. Belgorod hit by drone attacks in the night. LIVE
Health

War Ukraine Russia, the news. Belgorod hit by drone attacks in the night. LIVE

by admin

Gb, the partisans attacked the Belgorod region three times

Russian security forces likely clashed with groups of partisans in at least three locations in Russia’s Belgorod region, near the border with Ukraine, between Friday and yesterday, the British Defense Ministry writes in its daily update of intelligence. The identity of the partisans has not been confirmed, the report posted on Twitter recalls, but Russian anti-regime groups have claimed responsibility. The most serious incident occurred near Grayvoran, London experts comment, underlining that in addition to the firefights with small arms, there has been an increase in drone attacks. The authorities have evacuated several villages and deployed additional security forces in the area. Moscow is thus facing an increasingly serious threat to security in its border regions, with losses of fighter jets, attacks with improvised explosive devices on railway lines and direct partisan actions, the report continues, noting that Russia will almost certainly use these incidents to support the official narrative that he is the casualty of war.

See also  Erdogan thanks Putin for cooperation on wheat deal - Ultima Ora

You may also like

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

WORLD THYROID WEEK, S. ANNA AND USL COMMITTED...

Leg bandages: why they are excellent allies and...

Burnout, Boreout and Distress: How companies can protect...

Dash diet, what it is and how it...

10 benefits of running for health and well-being

Vitamin D3 reduces mortality from cancer

Over 120 psychologists on the field to assist...

Dishwasher cleaning with baking soda possible

Antifungal or antifungal drugs: everything you need to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy