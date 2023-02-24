The Prime Minister of Spain arrives in Kiev Pedro SanchezUkrainians and Russians accuse each other of maneuvering around the Transnistria, the region of Moldova occupied by forces tied to Moscow. The Italian Navy: “The Russian fleet is increasing in the Mediterranean, there is the risk of accidents”
Usa, Sullivan announces another two billion in support for Ukraine
China urges a ceasefire and an end to fighting in Ukraine because the war “does not foresee winners”, inviting “to maintain rationality and moderation”, to prevent the crisis from worsening or getting out of control and “to support Russia and Ukraine so that they meet” and resume “direct dialogue as soon as possible”. In the announced document for the solution of the Ukrainian crisis, structured in 12 points and released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there is also an invitation “to refrain from attacking civilians and civilian structures”.
China appeals to Russia and Ukraine to start peace negotiations as soon as possible, hoping that the use of nuclear weapons will not take place in the conflict. “All parties must support Russia and Ukraine to work in the same direction and resume direct dialogue as quickly as possible” said the Chinese Foreign Ministry, underlining that “atomic weapons must not be employed and nuclear wars must not be fought”
Joe Biden and the other G7 leaders will reaffirm their commitment to “continue to coordinate efforts to support Ukraine and make Russia pay the costs of this war”, in the virtual meeting to be held at 9 local time, 15 in Italy, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the invasion. The White House reports it in a note.
Joe Biden will have a virtual meeting with G7 leaders and President Volodymyr Zelensky tomorrow at 9am local time, 3pm in Italy, on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The White House reports it in a note.
Von der Leyen: “141 countries at the UN with Kiev. Russia stops the war of aggression”
“141 countries have demanded the restoration of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. A year later, the international community stands strong with Ukraine. The demand is clear: Russia must end its war of aggression.” So on Twitter the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.