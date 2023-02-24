China urges ceasefire and stop attacks on civilian sites

China urges a ceasefire and an end to fighting in Ukraine because the war “does not foresee winners”, inviting “to maintain rationality and moderation”, to prevent the crisis from worsening or getting out of control and “to support Russia and Ukraine so that they meet” and resume “direct dialogue as soon as possible”. In the announced document for the solution of the Ukrainian crisis, structured in 12 points and released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there is also an invitation “to refrain from attacking civilians and civilian structures”.