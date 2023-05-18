tsc crvena zvezda kup serbia coach statements | Sports

Statements of the coach after the victory of Crvena zvezda against TSC in the semi-finals of the Serbian Cup.

Izvor: TV Arena sport/screenshot

It’s a red star beat TSC 3:0 in the semi-finals of the Cup and in Bačka Topola, she qualified for the third consecutive final, in which she will try to win the trophy for the third time in a row. After the match, the coach of the home team, Žarko Lazetić, was the first to stand in front of the cameras, after his team was eliminated in a game in which he did not use the penalty in the 7th minute.

“I congratulate Zvezda on entering the final, I also congratulate my players for their outstanding attitude throughout the game and they did not give up at 0:3. Everything was extraordinary, the atmosphere, the first and second in the table, the stands, the best referee, as it should be, everything is perfect,” Lazetić told TV Arena sport.

Red Star coach Miloš Milojević was asked if his team will be able to defend the trophy again this season.

“We have to defend. When you enter the final, you have to be at 200 percent, no matter how much your thoughts are elsewhere, in the Champions League, on vacation, you have an obligation to the fans, the club, to yourself to give 100 percent. We entered the game unfocused, what happened some things happened, and when we caught the rhythm, we deservedly won and that’s why we entered the final,” said Zvezda’s coach.

The second semi-final match, Vojvodina – Čukarički, it was interrupted due to rain before halftimewith a score of 2:0 for Belgraders.

