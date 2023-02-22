CNN: Russia tested ballistic missile while Biden was in Kiev

Russia allegedly carried out – unsuccessfully – a test of a Sarmat ICBM while US President Joe Biden was in Ukraine. CNN says it quoting two US officials. Moscow reportedly informed the United States in advance of the launch across deconflict lines, an official said. Another source said the test did not pose a risk to the United States and that the US did not consider it an anomaly or an escalation.

US officials believe Russian President Vladimir Putin, if successful, would have highlighted the test in his state of the nation address on Tuesday.