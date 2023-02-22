The latest updates from the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Giorgia Meloni went to Kiev, after having been in Warsaw. Speech of Vladimir Putin almost a year after the start of the war. The head of Chinese diplomacy Wang Yi, arrived in Moscow yesterday to discuss the Chinese proposal for a peace plan, announced at the Munich conference. Joe Biden spoke from Warsaw: the US president, after warning Moscow, met the Ukrainian leader Zelensky in Kiev, who said: “We also talked about long-range weapons”.
CNN: Russia tested ballistic missile while Biden was in Kiev
Russia allegedly carried out – unsuccessfully – a test of a Sarmat ICBM while US President Joe Biden was in Ukraine. CNN says it quoting two US officials. Moscow reportedly informed the United States in advance of the launch across deconflict lines, an official said. Another source said the test did not pose a risk to the United States and that the US did not consider it an anomaly or an escalation.
US officials believe Russian President Vladimir Putin, if successful, would have highlighted the test in his state of the nation address on Tuesday.
Italy supports the peace formula presented by Zelensky
“The Italian Republic expresses its appreciation for the Ukraine Peace Formula presented by President Zelensky for the first time at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali on November 15, 2022. Italy is committed to a just peace for Ukraine based on the Peace Formula and reaffirms its commitment to actively cooperate with Ukraine on the 10-point peace plan”. This is what can be read in a joint statement by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and of the premier Giorgia Melonipublished on the website of the Ukrainian presidency.