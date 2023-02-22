In a recent tweet, James Gunn revealed that he was brought in to work on the Superman reboot…a full 6 months before Henry Cavill returned to play him in a cameo in Black Adam!

James Gunn e Peter Safran have been appointed CEO of DC Studios, starting a process of renewal and change such as to change the structure of the DCU as we have come to know it up to now. Following the announcement of Superman sequel cancellations with Henry Cavill e you Wonder Woman Of Patty Jenkins con Gal Gadotless than a month ago, Gunn revealed what the plans for Studios will be: the first phase will be called Gods & Monsters and will include several films, spinoffs, TV series and animated products focused on the more and less well-known characters of DC Comics.

James Gunn had been brought in to rewrite Superman before Henry Cavill returned

In a recent Twitter post, James Gunn tried to clarify his position and his role in the reboot of the Man of Steel: apparently, in fact, the project of Superman: Legacy was already in development at Warner Bros. before that Gunn e Safran would become CEOs. Also, as revealed by the director himself, he had been hired to write the screenplay for Superman: Legacy ben six months before Henry Cavill reprised the role in Black Adam.

The actor had returned to take on the role of Superman in a brief cameo at the end of the credits of Black Adam: a small appearance that Cavill he had celebrated, only to be cut out of the role just two months later. Actually, as he explained James Gunnin his plans to reboot SupermanHenry Cavill did not reprise his role as Clark Kent, as the goal was to rewrite the story, starting from a new beginning and making canon, in fact, only Superman: Legacy, canceling any plans there were for the character played by Henry Cavill , and introducing a younger Clark Kent free of any burdens associated with the role.

Currently, it has not been announced yet who will be the new Supermannor other members of the cast – despite the fact that fans have already found the perfect Lois Lane, according to them -. Superman: Legacy will hit theaters in July 2025.