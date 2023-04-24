War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news. Zelensky: ‘We cannot give up defending Bakhmut’

Ukraine cannot give up holding Bakhmut, as his conquest could be a foothold for Russia to advance on Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with al-Arabiya. “It is impossible for us to give up Bakhmut because that would help expand the front and give Russian forces and Wagner a chance to seize more of our lands,” Zelensky said, clarifying that if Russia takes Bakhmut, that could act as a stepping stone. launch pad to advance on two largest cities in the Donetsk region, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today chairs the Security Council meeting focused on defending the principles of the founding charter of the UN, a pact in part intended to prevent armed conflicts. Embarrassment in the Glass Palace, severe reactions are expected from some UN members.
Kiev: new Russian attack against Nikopol
Russian forces again attacked the city of Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk region (south-east) during the night, without causing injuries or casualties, the head of the regional military administration, Sergey Lysak, announced on Telegram. reports Ukrinform. “Tonight, the enemy struck Nikopol. They hit the city with heavy artillery. No people were injured by shelling,” wrote Lysak. Yesterday afternoon, Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol with drones, wounding three people.
Moscow: drone attack on Sevastopol repelled
Sevastopol was attacked last night by surface drones around 3:30 in the morning. This was stated by Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of the Russian occupation government in Sevastopol in Ukraine, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. “Our fleet is now repelling a surface drone attack from a foreign raid,” he said, referring to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. “All city services are on standby.” Razvozhaev said one of the drones was destroyed and the other self-destructed.
Media, esplosioni a Zaporizhzhia
Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia during the night. This was reported by the Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, according to reports from The Kyiv Independent. According to the news, an air raid alarm went off around 2.40am. On April 20, Russian forces attacked the Zaporizhzhia territory, hitting the village of Mala Tokmachka and killing a family of two. A 54-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman were reportedly killed as they stood in their backyard during the attack.
Kiev: Patriot defense system is already in service
The Patriot air defense system delivered by Western partners is already in service in Ukraine and “protects the Ukrainian skies from enemy missiles, including ballistic ones, and aircraft”. The other air defense systems promised by the allies are on the way. This was stated by Yuri Ignat, spokesman for the Kiev Air Force, quoted by Ukrinform. “One of the divisions has already taken control a few days ago and is at work. The others (air defense systems ed) that we were promised are already on their way to their future positions. We hope that there are already results especially against Russian planes,” the Air Force spokesman said. Ignat also recalled that Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, had already checked the combat positions of the Patriot air defense system, and added that “the war in our country is going on mainly in the eastern direction and further south , in the regions of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv”, although “attacks have recently been recorded in the regions of Chernihiv and Sumy”.
Kadyrov: Chechen troops in special operations area
“Soldiers of the 94th operational regiment of the Russian Guard have gone to the special operations zone,” said the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency. “And again, the famous 94th operational regiment of the 46th brigade of the North Kazakhstan region of the VNG of Russia is in action. The name is long, but the enemies pronounce it with a tongue twister and try to avoid meeting with the fighters of the unit. On the eve of the next forces of the 94th regiment went to the front,” du Telegram wrote.