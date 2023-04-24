War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news. Zelensky: ‘We cannot give up defending Bakhmut’

Kiev: Patriot defense system is already in service

The Patriot air defense system delivered by Western partners is already in service in Ukraine and “protects the Ukrainian skies from enemy missiles, including ballistic ones, and aircraft”. The other air defense systems promised by the allies are on the way. This was stated by Yuri Ignat, spokesman for the Kiev Air Force, quoted by Ukrinform. “One of the divisions has already taken control a few days ago and is at work. The others (air defense systems ed) that we were promised are already on their way to their future positions. We hope that there are already results especially against Russian planes,” the Air Force spokesman said. Ignat also recalled that Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, had already checked the combat positions of the Patriot air defense system, and added that “the war in our country is going on mainly in the eastern direction and further south , in the regions of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv”, although “attacks have recently been recorded in the regions of Chernihiv and Sumy”.