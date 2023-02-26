Zelensky: “Peace is not enough, Ukraine will defend itself for 10 years”

Even if Ukraine were to sign the most stringent of peace treaties, the danger of aggression by Russia could re-occur. It is therefore necessary to build a Ukrainian state that will be able to defend itself in the future: the word of the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in excerpts from an interview given to the Ukrainian media and reported by the Ukrainian presidential site. According to Zelensky, during the Istanbul negotiation process with Russia last spring, in the early stages of the war, his country rejected, in addition to the non-existent request for ‘denazification’, also the demilitarization demanded by Moscow : “We explained that our army must be in line with what we have, in order to be able to defend our state”. In fact, continues the leader of Kiev, “even if we sign the most stringent of agreements, we think that in a couple of years Russia could try again”.