The record heat that has hit our region, with red dot days in the Terni area, involves the maximum level of alert and represents a serious danger for our body, especially for subjects such as the elderly, children and frail people with previous pathologies.

To keep the attention on health risks high are the doctors of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (SIMA) who inform the population about the possible consequences that high temperatures can have on the human body.

“Excessive heat causes health problems as it can alter the body temperature regulation system – says president Sima, Alessandro Miani – The human body cools down through sweating, but in certain environmental conditions this is not enough: excessive humidity prevents sweat to evaporate, with body heat rising rapidly and can even damage vital organs and the brain. Excessively high temperatures can cause mild ailments such as cramps, fainting, edema, but also serious problems, from congestion to dehydration, aggravating the health conditions of people with pre-existing chronic diseases “.

Record heat, the most frequent disturbances

Among the most frequent ailments related to high temperatures are in particular:

Cramps: physical pains caused by a loss of sodium due to sweating and a consequent modification of the water-saline balance;

Insolation: causes erythema or burns also accompanied by a symptomatology similar to heat stroke;

Edema: caused by fluid retention in the lower limbs as a consequence of prolonged peripheral vasodilation;

Heat stroke : occurs when the physiological capacity of thermoregulation is compromised and manifests itself with a wide range of signs and symptoms depending on the severity of the condition. The first symptom is a sudden general malaise, followed by headache, nausea, vomiting and a feeling of dizziness, up to anxiety and confusion.

: occurs when the physiological capacity of thermoregulation is compromised and manifests itself with a wide range of signs and symptoms depending on the severity of the condition. The first symptom is a sudden general malaise, followed by headache, nausea, vomiting and a feeling of dizziness, up to anxiety and confusion. Congestion: caused by the intake of iced drinks in an overheated body, the symptoms consist of sweating and chest pain;

Dehydration: main symptoms are thirst, weakness, dizziness, palpitations, anxiety, dry skin and mucous membranes, muscle cramps, lowering of blood pressure;

The advice of doctors to protect themselves from the heat

The Italian Society of Environmental Medicine has also drawn up a series of indications to help the citizens of Terni defend themselves from the heat:

– Avoid exposure to heat and direct sun and leave the house only in the coolest hours

– Ensure adequate air exchange in the house and facilitate natural ventilation

– Keep rooms cool by shielding windows exposed to the sun (using roller shutters, blinds, curtains, etc.)

– Close the windows during the day and open them during the coolest hours of the day (evening and night)

– Take frequent baths and showers with lukewarm water

– Take at least 3 liters of water during the day, avoid alcohol and prefer foods that contain a lot of water, such as fruits and vegetables

– When you leave the house, protect your eyes with sunglasses and prevent sunburn with high protective factor sunscreen

– Avoid outdoor sports during the hottest hours.