In the summer season, the sultry heat, the length of the days, insects and mosquitoes can interfere with the normal sleep-wake rhythm, causing alterations in the sleep of everyone, young and old. But in children, even more than in adults, sleep is a very important moment. With the start of the holidays, however, most of the time there is a change in the rhythms and habits of the entire family, including children.

The rhythm of the days changes with the summer

Even the strictest parents often loosen their sense of control and duty in the summer months. That is, they become more flexible and condescending on the rhythms that mark the days of the children. Sleep included. No school or kindergarten, no work, just vacation and relaxation. Especially after months spent under the motto “IoRestoacasa” or in any case with restrictions related to the Covid pandemic, the desire to go out and stay late is a bit of a temptation for everyone. And so the hands of the clock advance quickly before the baby is put to bed.

Tired enough to collapse? Not true

The children, at this point, should be so tired in the evening that they collapse on the sofa. But this is not always the case, in fact sometimes the exact opposite can happen. Especially if the children are happy and enthusiastic about the changes to the point of not being able to relax, to “switch off”.

Instructions to make your children sleep well

What to do? First, I’ll tell you what not to do. That is, do not be alarmed if in the first few days the child will struggle to fall asleep: he must find his new balance. Don’t scold him because he doesn’t want to sleep, but try to reassure him and make him relax. Make sure the room is cool and airy, safe from annoying mosquito bites. Do not abolish daytime rest in the little ones, hoping that the child will fall asleep more easily in the evening. In fact, the smaller the child is, the more he needs a nap to recover his energy. This doesn’t necessarily have to happen at home. The nap can also be done outdoors, on the stroller, but it is advisable to choose a cool, ventilated place, sheltered from insects and mosquitoes. It is therefore better to avoid the beach during the hottest hours, for example in favor of a park or a small garden.

When there are different time zones

On vacation then as at home the rules for a good sleep always apply. Especially if the child is small, it is important to adapt the rhythms of the family to those of the child and not vice versa. And always ensure a sufficient number of hours of sleep for the child to recharge. Even if the family is on vacation abroad. In the case of a different time zone from the Italian one, it is important to gradually adapt meals and rests, without abrupt changes.

The environment where the little one rests is important

In the evening, always choose a suitably prepared environment, with soft lights, possibly with soft background music to facilitate the approach to sleep. It is important that the room in which the baby sleeps is cool, around 24 ° C. Excessive heat is in fact the enemy of sleep, it can cause difficulties in falling asleep and cause frequent awakenings during the night. Yes, therefore, with an air conditioner or fan, but by carefully controlling the temperature of the room and avoiding that the jet of air reaches the baby’s bed directly. It is also important to dress the child properly, with a leotard or a light pajama.

Beware of electronic devices in operation

Let us remember, then, that media devices such as mobile phones and tablets can interfere with the quality and quantity of sleep, so it is advisable not to use them in the evening. Finally, avoid milk or other liquids, including chamomile, during awakenings. Better to replace them with a comforting object to go back to sleep.