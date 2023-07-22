We all have it at home, it’s the seasonal fruit par excellence: it works wonders for our heart

It is a real “nectar” of health and we all have it at home. This is the quintessential seasonal fruit

The role of fruit in our diet, as scientists explain, is of fundamental importance and must always be taken into consideration when planning our diet.

However, not all fruit is the same and there are some that are very useful for our body. In this article, in fact, we absolutely want to talk to you about seasonal fruit par excellence and that most likely we all have at home. Here’s what we’re talking about and why it’s so important to always have it in the fridge.

Here is the seasonal fruit par excellence to always have at home

When it comes to fruit, one cannot but take into consideration the season of the year that gives us the tastiest, juiciest and freshest products: spring. During this period which opens to the summer season (also full of highly appreciated products) it is possible to eat one of the best and most useful seasonal fruits for our body: strawberries. We all have a pack of them in the house during the spring and, if not, we advise you to do it.

Strawberries are essential for preventing heart attacks and strokes – BioPlanet

According to a study conducted by some Japanese agronomists and doctors, in fact, Strawberries play a fundamental role in our health. This wonderful fruit, in fact, is really very important with regards to attack prevention Of Heart. The results that emerged at the end of the research were published in the scientific journal Journal of Nutritional Science.

The data speak of an effective reduction of the accumulation of fat inside the arteries, often responsible for the greatest number of heart attacks. The study involved 23 25-year-old women, who ate 500g of strawberry puree. Comparison with another group of women who don’t eat fruit gave rather encouraging results.

The aim of the research was to investigate the functioning of strawberries in the organism of women, but only those who are of reproductive age. The scientists collected the volunteers’ blood four times. The first when they had been eating the strawberries for 30 minutes, the second an hour later, then two and four hours later.

The results of the study suggested that the levels of vitamin C e acid folic in the blood they saw a significant increase after consuming the strawberries. After getting in touch with the lipoproteins low-density (LDL), prevent theoxidation of bad cholesterol. In this way a sort of cleansing of the organism is obtained, which helps to prevent strokes and heart attacks.

Disable push notifications

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

