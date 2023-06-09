“We are all annihilated, you have been a wonderful son-in-law.” She was 62 years old

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

The director of the Sports Rights Department of the Rai, Pier Francesco Forleo, disappeared in Rome last night. Viale Mazzini makes it known. «The loss of Pier Francesco Forleo – declared the president of Rai Marinella Soldi and the managing director, Roberto Sergio – leaves us dismayed. Impeccable professional, with solid and varied professional experience, he had been a point of reference for years in the crucial sports rights sector of our company».

«We will miss not only his great ability to analyze and manage complex financial and managerial aspects, but his special human figure. Affable and elegant, Pier Francesco Forleo has always been capable of a profitable team game, to the great benefit of the company and all of his colleagues, whose best traits he has been able to bring out, motivating them and helping them to grow. Our thoughts and condolences to the family members and those of the entire company”.

Pier Francesco Forleo, who he was

Forleo, born in Florence in 1962, graduated in Economics and Commerce, joined Rai in 1997, after having worked in the Planning and Control Department of IRI. In Rai he had been part of the Reporting and Operational Control structure in the Administration, Finance and Control Department. Subsequently he was called to fill the role of Controller of the Radio Division and in 2006 appointed Director of Purchasing, operationally coordinating the Public Procurement Code in corporate purchasing processes since 2010. Since March 2015 he held the role of director of the Sports Rights Department and member of the Sports Rights Committee and the Sports Right Assembly of the EU.

Mara Venier: “We are all annihilated, all too fast”

«Pier, you have been a wonderful son-in-law..you have brought only joy and love into our family..and I loved you like a son….We are all annihilated all too fast». Mara Venier wrote it in a post on Instagram.

