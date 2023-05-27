We love these festive looks!

Summer is almost here and the wedding season is already in full swing. You may not be walking down the aisle, but if you’re in your thirties then you most likely got at least one wedding invitation. Of course, everything revolves around the couple in love on this special day, but we as guests also want to really dress up for the occasion. You’ve already thought of the outfit, but what about your hair? Which wedding guest hairstyle 2023 should you choose that is not too complicated but still looks pretty and lasts a long time? We looked around for you and put together the most beautiful looks that meet all these criteria! So read on and discover the most beautiful hairstyles for wedding guests below.

What hairstyle as a wedding guest in 2023?

Chic, easy to style and last as long as possible – this is how a hairstyle for a wedding guest should be. However, the hairstyles must not be too flashy, because after all we don’t want to steal the show from the bride. Fortunately, depending on the hair structure and hair length, we have a wide variety of options. Sometimes open, pinned up, spiced up with accessories or casual beach waves – there is something for every taste and style.

The bun as a wedding guest hairstyle

Whether high, low in the neck, the messy bun or an elegant ballerina bun – when it comes to the right hairstyle for wedding guests, the good old bun is THE timeless classic par excellence! The updo can be styled in many different ways and is ideal for an official occasion. Especially in summer, when we want to keep our hair out of our faces, the bun becomes our most faithful companion. If you like it a little more festive, you can also integrate elegant hair accessories into your hair and thus upgrade the hairstyle in no time at all.

Casual half up hairstyles

Ah, the good half-up – how much we love you! Naturalness is all the rage this year and casual half-up hairstyles are an excellent option for an effortless yet elegant hairstyle as a wedding guest. And the best part? The look works with both short and long hair and is always a great eye-catcher. Small side braids also complement the hairstyle quite well, adding a playful, slightly girly touch.

The voluminous ponytail

Whether as a hairstyle for a wedding guest in 2023 or for sports – depending on the styling, the good old ponytail works for absolutely every occasion. The timeless classic takes less than 10 minutes to style and is a good choice for those who like to keep things simple. Our absolute favorite for the upcoming wedding season is the voluminous ponytail, which adds a touch of glamor and makes our hair look fuller.

Ponytail with braids

The ponytail is a real all-rounder when it comes to styling – we probably don’t have to explain that to you. For an eye-catching look, we complement the ponytail with a playful side braid. The hairstyle is perfect for a summer wedding and exudes pure elegance.

Sanfte Beach Waves

When it comes to the perfect hairstyle for your 2023 wedding guest, less is more. Casual, easygoing and a pretty eye-catcher – beach waves are the ultimate look that looks both relaxed and sophisticated. Especially for a boho wedding on the beach, beach waves are just perfect. Add a light maxi dress and you have the perfect wedding guest outfit!

Festive hairstyles for short hair

Anyone with short hair knows the problem – finding an elegant and festive look can sometimes be a real challenge. While elaborate updos may not be a suitable choice for you, you can easily wear your hair down too! For example, how about small curls and a small side braid? Braids are arguably the easiest way to add a festive touch to even the simplest hairstyle.

Modern Hair Accessories

Braids and updos not for you? Then upgrade your hairstyle for wedding guests with trendy accessories! From glittering hair clips or hair slides to dreamy scarves – the selection is now huge and the hair accessories can be easily integrated into the hair.

Hairstyle for wedding guest 2023: We love these looks

The ponytail is probably the simplest and most elegant updo of all

Pearls as hair accessories immediately enhance our look

Hair clips in different designs are among the most beautiful hair accessories of 2023

Choose a hair accessory that suits the style of the wedding

The half up for short hair as a wedding guest hairstyle 2023

Braids always create a romantic, girly look

Sometimes the little things make the biggest impact