Geneva – A world free from tobacco by 2040. This is the deadline set worldwide and reaffirmed during the last World Conference on Tobacco or Health, but there are those who are more in a hurry and have put a foot on the accelerator to get there to at least one generation ‘tobacco free by 2025. It is Ayesha Verralldeputy minister of health in New Zealand who promoted the first bill banning the sale of cigarettes to those born after 2009.