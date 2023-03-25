Tomatoes are a very popular vegetable, aren’t they? Many gardeners like to grow them from seed themselves. Are your tomatoes not sprouting? It can be frustrating when this happens and you wonder what went wrong and what mistakes you made growing tomatoes! Of course, there are reasons why your seeds don’t germinate and here we want to tell you what to do to encourage germination and take good care of the seedlings.

Why are my tomato seeds not germinating?

There are a few reasons why your seeds won’t germinate. Here we explain the reasons and give you some tips on how to proceed with sowing so that germination is successful.

The floor temperature is not correct

Two of the most important factors in seed germination are soil temperature and soil moisture. Tomato seeds won’t germinate if they’re too cold (or too hot). Tomatoes are a warm-weather crop, so they don’t do well in cool soil. They need evenly warm soil without the risk of frost so that they can germinate properly. Below 10 degrees Celsius the seeds will not germinate at all.

The ideal temperature range for germinating tomato seeds is 18 to 30 degrees Celsius. At these temperatures the seeds need 6 to 8 days to germinate. Use a seedling heating mat if the soil is not warm enough. You can also place the container on top of a running refrigerator, which will also give off heat.

Another way to warm the soil is to cover the soil with plastic and place it in sunlight. Place the container on a sunny windowsill. If soil temperatures are above 35 degrees Celsius, this is too hot and tomatoes will not germinate.

Tomatoes do not germinate due to lack of oxygen

Seeds need oxygen to germinate and sprout. Do not use tightly packed soil that is not aerated as this will prevent the seeds from germinating. Use a well-aerated growing medium to ensure a higher seed germination rate.

Avoid drying out the soil

Dry soil is not okay for seedlings. Your tomatoes won’t germinate if the soil is too dry because the seeds need to absorb enough moisture before they start to germinate.

Dormancy is the period when a seed does not germinate. The purpose of dormancy is to protect the seed from germinating when it is too cold or too dry for the young plant to survive.

As well as warmer soil temperatures and higher moisture levels, this signals seeds that it is time to germinate. It is very important that you keep the soil evenly watered as this will encourage the germination of the tomato seeds. If the soil remains too dry after germination begins, the seeds will die.

Mist the soil with a spray bottle to ensure even moisture without overwatering.

Over-fertilized soil will burn the seeds

Tomato seeds don’t need a lot of fertilizer. An excess of nutrients at this stage can cause the tomato seeds to burn. First germinate the seeds and do not fertilize or use uncomposted fertilizer at this stage until you see the tomato seeds put out their first leaves.

Do not sow old seeds

You must consider that the germination rate of tomato seeds decreases over time. Old seeds will not germinate even if you ensure the perfect temperature and humidity. Tomato seeds usually last about 3 years. After that, their germination rate drops rapidly.

Animals can dig up the seeds

Birds and rodents can find their way to tomato seeds and dig them up to feast on, leaving nothing to germinate. Solve this problem by first planting the seeds in containers in a safer location, such as a garden. B. on a window sill.

The seeds are buried too deep

If you bury your tomato seeds too deep, they will not germinate because they cannot break through the soil. Here comes the question of what the right depth is. Seeds should be planted at a depth of about 1/4 inch. How to proceed: Put some soil in a container. Then lay out the tomato seeds where you want them. Then cover them with 1/4 inch of soil.

You can press the soil down lightly, but don’t press too hard, because the soil should leave room for air and water. Don’t forget soil moisture! After planting the seeds at the right depth, sprinkle some water over them to keep the soil moist.