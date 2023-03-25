PR/Business Insider

As a rule, the conditions for private leasing are significantly worse than for commercial leasing. This is because there are no tax breaks and other benefits for traders. Nevertheless, cheap bargains can also be found in private leasing. In our leasing calculator, we discovered a cheap leasing offer for private individuals that costs less than 100.00 euros per month. It is about the Seat Arona*. We have put together details of the deal for you here.

Compared to commercial leasing, the conditions for private leasing are often significantly worse. This is annoying for everyone who does not have a trade license and therefore has to pay extra every month because tax breaks and other advantages are no longer available. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t cheap offers for private leasing – you just have to look hard enough for them.

Private leasing deal under 100 euros per month

So that you don’t have to scroll through the various providers yourself, we have searched our practical leasing calculator for cheap deals. And indeed: We discovered a private leasing deal that costs less than 100.00 euros a month. Sure, you shouldn’t expect luxury cars from brands like Tesla, Porsche and Co. for this low rate. But you can expect this bargain:

The leasing conditions for the Seat Arona at a glance

Target group: Private leasing Duration: twelve months Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 98,00 Euro special payment: no Deployment Fee: one-off 890.00 euros list price: 27.885,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,35 Total cost factor: 0,62 Circuit: manually Perfomance: 110 PS (81 Kilowatts) Top speed: 190 km/h Consumption: combined 5.0 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 114 grams per kilometer Furnishing: On-board computer, multifunction steering wheel, emergency brake assistant, cruise control, parking aid and more Color: freely selectable Delivery time: about eight months

