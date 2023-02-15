As we well know, insulin is the hormone produced by the pancreas, which plays a fundamental role in maintaining normal blood sugar values. Diabetes mellitus is a metabolic disease, which occurs when insulin production occurs incorrectly. So in this case, there is an increase in blood sugar, which can destabilize our body.

We have different types of this pathology, type 1 diabetes mellitus, which is more frequent in childhood and adolescence. It is an autoimmune disease because it is caused by the production of autoantibodies that attack the cells of the pancreas and therefore it fails to produce the right amount of insulin.

Type 2, on the other hand, is the most frequent and develops in mature age. It has hereditary and environmental factors. In this case, large amounts of insulin are not produced or the insulin produced does not work satisfactorily.

What are the symptoms of diabetes? Here is the complete LIST

Type 1 diabetes usually occurs suddenly. The symptoms that may appear are increased thirst and dry mouth, need to urinate often, nocturnal enuresis i.e. bedwetting, lack of energy and extreme tiredness, constant hunger, sudden weight loss and blurred vision. This type of diabetes is usually diagnosed when you have high blood sugar levels.

The symptoms of type 2 diabetes are the frequent urination, excessive thirst, constant hunger, blurred vision, lack of energy, extreme tiredness, numbness and tingling in the hands and feet, and slow healing of wounds and recurring infections.

In this case, those suffering from type 2 do not discover it promptly but are unaware of this situation, because the symptoms are not easily recognizable and therefore various tests are needed to understand it.