The so-called “camel flu” does it pose a danger? In the immediate future, at least for the French national team, yes, given that several players have been knocked out by this flu and are at risk for the World Cup final which will be played on Sunday 18 December in Qatar. “It is a pathology that we have known about since 2012 – he explained Fabrizio I prefer to beraking latest news Salute – it is a coronavirus that has a high lethality and that has not been able to be controlled since then in the Middle East”.

The virologist basically defined it as the Covid and, considering the high number of trips that are taking place for the World Cup, the presence of a possible risk related to the spread of this virus should be seen as “need for surveillance”. An intervention by a group of experts from various world centers was also published in The Lancet Global Health according to which there is no need to underestimate this virus, given that two maxi-events are underway in Qatar (in addition to the World Cup there is the camel beauty contest) which are attracting hundreds of thousands of people.

Among other things, the event linked to the camels it should not be underestimated, because contact with animals creates, according to experts, “ideal conditions for the transmission of zoonotic pathogens associated with camels with epidemic potential. These pathogens include the highly lethal Mers-CoV. Dromedary camels in the Middle East are a major reservoir of Mers-CoV. Humans are sporadically infected through direct or indirect contact with infected camels or camel dairy products.”

