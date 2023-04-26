Home » what has changed in 4 days
what has changed in 4 days

Silvio Berlusconi he’s better. Three weeks after his hospitalization, first in intensive care and then in the ward for one pneumonia within the framework of one chronic myelomonocytic leukemia from which the Cavaliere has been suffering for some time, the first official bulletin of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan has arrived, truly optimistic about his health conditions. “Over the last four daysresponses to therapies have made it possible to achieve a stable clinical picturecharacterized by a optimal and convincing recovery of organ functions”, reads the latest press release on the conditions of the leader of Forza Italia. The new update is signed by professor Alberto Zangrillopersonal doctor of the former Prime Minister and head of the Department of Anesthesia and Intensive Care at San Raffaele, and by Fabio Cicerihead of the San Raffaele Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation and Oncohematology Units.

The president of Forza Italia has been at the San Raffaele in Milan since Wednesday 5 April. Today’s 26 April is the sixth bulletin on Silvio Berlusconi’s conditions who, after the first twelve days spent in intensive care, are continuing his hospitalization in an ordinary ward, in pavilion Q. The latest update released last Friday by the primary cure, Zangrillo and Ciceri, in fact, already indicated a clinical picture in “slow but progressive improvement“.

