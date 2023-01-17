Home Health What is baking soda good for? Here is the answer
by admin
Sodium bicarbonate, as we have come to know, is a drug that is used in the treatment of multiple pathologies such as lactic acidosis, metabolic acidosis, ventricular irregularities, drug-induced shock and as an antacid in gastric heartburn. It can be further employed in the treatment of states of intoxication from barbiturates, salicylates and methyl alcohol, as well as in haemolytic symptoms, rhabdomyolytic syndromes and hyperuricemia. It also has the ability to hinder hyperkalemia.

Sodium bicarbonate can be taken orally in the form of tablets or granules dissolved in water, or by injections. It is known to help neutralize acid and improve the pH balance in the body. It is also almost always taken internally to contain digestive problems such as acid reflux or heartburn. When such ailments are imposed by overabundant consumption of acidic foods or a usually acidic state of the body, sedate drinking of bicarbonate dissolved in water can help neutralize the acid and bring the body’s pH back to its best.

When it comes to taking baking soda, one shouldn’t think that more is better. It is important to know that taking too much baking soda can lead to increased acid production. Research reveals that the uses of baking soda involve improving kidney health.

A clinical study published in the journal of the “American Society of Nephrology” analyzed the effects of sodium bicarbonate on 134 patients with chronic kidney disease and with lower blood bicarbonate levels. Subjects who took a bicarbonate supplement tolerated it well and were significantly less likely to control a rapid increase in kidney disease. Additionally, there were fewer patients developing end-stage renal disease in the bicarbonate-treated group than in the control group.

See also  At the table cactus, jellyfish, worms and microalgae. Cnr studies the properties of 'novel food'

Finally, baking soda has been proven to kill bacteria including Streptococcus mutans, which is a variety of bacteria related to tooth decay. Baking soda is also effective against various groups of fungi, including yeasts, dermatophytes, and molds that cause skin and nail infections.

