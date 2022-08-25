He has been writing on the web for 15 years, taking his first steps as a ghost writer for small and medium-sized companies and debunking fake news . For a long time he was involved in culture, theater and independent music. He loves crime news , politics and everything related to health and nutrition.

A new virus is most likely spreading, causing the tomato flu o tomato feverthat is to say tomato flu o fever of pomodoro. The first outbreak emerged very far from us, even if, as we learned during the course of the Covid pandemic, it is not certain that the pathogen cannot reach us.

Over 100 cases of tomato flu among children

In Kerala, a state in the southern part ofIndia, the new virus has affected several children under the age of 5. The infection is already considered endemic, and would not cause death.

However, given the poor management ofCovid emergency in the country, health authorities are paying particular attention to what is happening.

The first case was identified a Start maggioand in July there were at least 82 children who had the characteristic symptoms of the disease.

Other cases 26 cases, of children between 1 and 9 years, were then reported in the state of Orissa. Still others have emerged in that of Tamil Nadu. So far no other area of ​​the world would be affected.

Which Virus Causes Tomato Flu: What We Know

The cause of the tomato flu is not clear. It would have no link with Covid, and therefore with the Sars-Cov-2 virus. It may instead have links with chikungunya and dengue fever, caused by mosquito bites.

It is also thought that it may be caused by a variant of the virus that causes the hands feet mouthone of the seven diseases exanthematous affecting children in the first years of life.

The most accredited hypothesis, however, is that this particular pathology is caused by a new virusor from a known virus that has become pathogenic.

What are the characteristic symptoms of tomato flu

I symptoms of the tomato flu are similar to those of Covid, of the flu itself, and other diseases such as dengue.

Fever.

Tiredness.

Joint and muscle pains.

Nausea and vomit.

Diarrhea.

Dehydration.

However, the most characteristic symptom is a rash cutaneous which turns into red blisters and painful, similar to those caused by monkeypox, which enlarge to the size of tomatoes.

How is it treated and what are the recommended drugs in these cases

There are no specific therapies, but, as often happens with these types of disease, there are treatments for individual symptoms. Indian health authorities recommend the paracetamol for fever and pains.

Whereas the tomato influence would be particularly contagiousone is also recommended quarantine of 5 or 7 days. (By the way: the rules for Covid isolation have changed, as explained here).

As with any viral or bacterial disease,hygiene staff and the disinfection surfaces, clothes and household linen.



