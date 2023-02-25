Home Health what it is for and why we talk about drug abuse
AIFA limits the prescription of vitamin D: Annamaria Colao, president of Sie, explains the reason, but also the usefulness of the vitamin itself

The hiring of vitamin D “for several years it is not able to modify the risk of fracture in the healthy population, without risk factors for osteoporosis”. It was written in black and white by theAifathe Italian Medicines Agency, in the use 96/2023, just published in the Official Journal. In fact it is one partial reverse on the positive effects of vitamin D in the prevention of risk of fractures. The update derives from the analysis of two studies, an American one (Vital) published in Nejm in 2022, and a European study (DoHealth) announced in 2020 in Jama magazine.

