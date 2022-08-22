What is monkeypox? It is a ‘very rare’ disease that generally presents with ‘fever, myalgia, lymphadenopathy (swollen glands) and a rash on the hands and face, similar to chickenpox’. The health of suspect patients is evolving “favorably”, although it is necessary to keep them “under observation” for the possibility that someone may need hospitalization, say the health authorities. Generally “its transmission occurs through the respiratory tract”, but contagion is possible through “contact with the mucous membranes during sexual intercourse”.

What are the symptoms, how is it transmitted and how is monkeypox treated? Questions that multiply now that the virus spreads all over the world and concern is growing. Especially when it comes to travel.

Monkeypox is a usually mild virus that causes fever and a bumpy rash. It is transmitted to humans mainly by wild animals, but human transmission is also possible. Human monkeypox was first identified in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It is called monkeypox because it was first identified in monkey colonies bred for research in 1958.

According to theWorld Health Organization (WHO)symptoms of monkeypox typically include:

fever

intense headache

muscle aches

back pain

low energy

swollen lymph nodes

rash or lesions

The rash tends to develop on the face before spreading to other parts of the body, including the soles of the feet and the palms of the hands. They can also be found on the mouth, genitals and eyes. Symptoms typically last two to four weeks, and most people recover from the disease without treatment. Infants, children, and people with immune deficiencies may be at risk for more severe symptoms and death from monkeypox.

Mortality rate

The mortality rate for monkeypox has historically been between 0 and 11% in the general population and has been higher among young children. In recent times, the mortality ratio has been around 3-6%.

How is monkeypox spread?

Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal or with material contaminated with the virus. Monkeypox can spread from one person to another through close physical contact, including sexual contact. The rash, body fluids, and scabs are particularly infectious. Clothing, bedding, towels, or items such as eating utensils that have been contaminated with the virus from contact with an infected person can also infect others. Mouth ulcers, lesions, or sores can also be infectious, meaning the virus can spread through saliva. People who interact closely with an infected person, such as health care workers, family members and sexual partners, are therefore more at risk of infection. The virus can also spread from a pregnant person to their fetus or from an infected parent to a baby during or after birth through skin-to-skin contact. It is unclear whether infected people whose symptoms have not yet manifested can spread the disease.

How to cure

In most cases, the symptoms of monkeypox resolve on their own without the need for treatment. For those who have been infected, it is important to take care of the rash or sores by letting them dry if possible, or by covering them with a dressing to protect the area. Both infected and uninfected people should avoid touching the sores. Mouth rinses and eye drops can be used, as long as you avoid products containing cortisone. In severe cases, vaccine immunoglobulin (VIG) may be recommended. An antiviral known as tecovirimat or TPOXX can also be used to treat monkeypox.