SAN DANIELE. An Ita Airways airbus carried out, for over an hour, with two Mb-339 aircraft (used by the Frecce Tricolori) on the afternoon of Monday 22 August a planned training activity for possible future collaborations.

The presence of the three planes in the skies of the area of ​​San Daniele, Coseano and Flaibano did not go unnoticed. Some citizens have in fact called the competent authorities to ask what was happening without hiding more than a few fears.