An application of about two billion users, the number one in terms of instant messaging, that something extra must always be there. This is why Whatsapp has presented yet another new function.

It has been downloaded, criticized in the field of security and privacy, opposed, yet WhatsApp remains the flagship of a Mark Zuckerberg resized by TikTok but unrivaled in the field of instant messaging.

One of the great strengths of WhatsApp is in its sudden innovation, at least for two years now. Groups of groups, but not only. Newsletter and incognito chat (a sort of exclusive chat where you need to enter a pass-code or even fingerprints to enter) under development. Among the many ideas, there is also another function, available for both Android and iOS devices.

Maybe everyone doesn’t know that on WhatsApp there is the possibility to draw. Even in color, in a simple and intuitive way, perhaps using photo-apps already installed on your smartphone so as not to start from scratch.

Android or iOS: it’s the same thing for everyone

You must first access the Californian instant messaging application and select the chat where you want to share the photo, or drawing on which you want to draw.

After that, if you’re using an Android device, tap on the pin icon located at the bottom right (in the bar where you write messages) and choose, using the menu that appears, if you want to share an image or video already in the gallery, or if you want to use the camera device to take a photo or video. In the latter case, just push the central button at the bottom to take a photo, or hold it down if you want to make a video.

For those who are crazy about iPhones and only use iPhones, you have to follow this path: after selecting the chat in which to share the photo or video in which you intend to draw, a nice tap on the + button, located at the bottom left of the cell and choose, via the menu that appears, if you want to access the photo library and video to select existing content or whether to use the camera to take a new photo or make a new movie. Also in the latter case, it will be necessary to press once on the central button located at the bottom to take a photo or hold it down in case of video.

On WhatsApp you can share videos up to 16 MB, about three minutes at a guess. By making a short video or trimming an existing video to be no longer than 6 seconds long, you can also have fun creating an animated GIF and drawing over it.

