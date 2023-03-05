of editorial staff

I black dotsalso known as open comedonesare a form of non-inflammatory acne which occurs when the pores of the skin become clogged with sebum (natural oils produced by the skin) and dead skin cells.

Blackheads are usually small and dark due to oxidation of sebum exposed to air. They can appear on the skin of the face, neck, chest, arms and back. While blackheads aren’t painful, they can be unsightly.

Blackheads can be prevented or minimized through proper skin hygiene, including regular cleansing and using skin care products specific to your skin type. There are also several treatments available to help reduce the appearance of blackheads, such asskin exfoliationthe application of creams containing salicylic acid or retinoids, or manual extraction by a skin care professional.

Are blackheads dangerous to health?

Blackheads aren’t usually dangerous to your health, but they can be aesthetically annoying and affect your self-confidence. However, in some cases, blackheads can become inflamed and infected, leading to more serious problems such asacne nodulare o cystic.

If the area around the blackhead becomes red, swollen, painful or tender to the touch, it could be a sign of ainfection. In this case, it is important to consult a doctor or dermatologist to get a proper diagnosis and treatment.

Also, if you have a large amount of blackheads or acne over a large area of ​​your body, it could be a sign of a more serious condition such asacne grave. Again, it’s important to see a doctor or dermatologist to get an evaluation and proper treatment.

Photo: DepositPhotos.







