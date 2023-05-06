when does it start and who are the Italian guests at the ceremony

By: VirgilioNews | Posted on: 06-05-2023 07:11 – Last update: 06-05-2023 07:24

Saturday 6 May is the coronation day of King Charles III. The event, followed around the world, sees the ruler head to Westminster Abbey, in the heart of London, aboard a carriage that left from Buckingham Palace. The start of the procession is scheduled for 10:20 (Italian time), while the ceremony begins at 12. Among the heads of state invited there is also the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. In addition to him, the Italians were also present Edoardo Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, Andrea Bocelli, Antonio Pappano and the components of Smile Orchestra, invited to play during the ritual.