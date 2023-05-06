Home » when does it start and who are the Italian guests at the ceremony
Health

when does it start and who are the Italian guests at the ceremony

by admin
when does it start and who are the Italian guests at the ceremony

By: VirgilioNews | Posted on: – Last update:

Saturday 6 May is the coronation day of King Charles III. The event, followed around the world, sees the ruler head to Westminster Abbey, in the heart of London, aboard a carriage that left from Buckingham Palace. The start of the procession is scheduled for 10:20 (Italian time), while the ceremony begins at 12. Among the heads of state invited there is also the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. In addition to him, the Italians were also present Edoardo Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, Andrea Bocelli, Antonio Pappano and the components of Smile Orchestra, invited to play during the ritual.

See also  The risks of the Brothers of Italy proposal on artificial intelligence and work

You may also like

Virus will always be there, vaccine recommended

“A lack of antibiotics, especially for children”, the...

Dangerous cleaning products: lotions, cleaners, glue – everyday...

Formula 1, times and where to see the...

They want to give you birth control pills...

New hope for vision regeneration. « Medicine in...

“Prince Charles disease” what we know about his...

Who is Giulio Milani, the attacker of Giuseppe...

Slugs with super powers: According to researchers, they...

Charles III, the coronation of the new king...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy