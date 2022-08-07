Infinity Ward promises to share more about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II after this weekend’s Call of Duty League finals, and, as expected, the first beta details.

Now we officially know that PlayStation players will have a one-week lead, as those who pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II can play it on Sony’s consoles on September 16 and 17. All other PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners can then join the open beta weekend, which runs from September 18 to September 20.

PC and Xbox players have their chance next week, when those who pre-order the game can start playing the beta on September 22nd and 23rd. For those two days, anyone with a PlayStation can join again until everyone on all platforms has access to the public beta, which runs from September 24th to September 26th.

While we weren’t told what’s included in the public beta, the developers at least showed off the first multiplayer map that will be a part of it. You can see the flyby of the so-called Marina Bay Grand Prix below, and here is an overview of the test time just to make it easier:

From 16 September to 17 September 6pm BST / 7pm CEST

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners who pre-order the game.

From September 18 to September 20 (BST) 6pm / 7pm CEST

Everyone who owns a PS4 or PS5.

September 22-September 23 6:00 pm Beijing time / 7:00 pm CEST

PC and Xbox owners who pre-order the game, and everyone on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

From 6:00 BST / 24 September to 7:00 pm CEST

Everyone is on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.