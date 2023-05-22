When you brush your pets, don’t throw away the fur: that’s what it’s for

Do you have pets that shed a lot of hair? We advise you not to throw them away, because their function will surprise you.

If you have a pet, you know how important it is to take care of its hygiene and well-being. In addition to ensuring proper nutrition, regular exercise and adequate veterinary care, it is also essential to pay attention to cleaning and hair care of the animal.

One of the most common grooming rituals is brushing the coat, which not only keeps your pet’s coat clean and tangle-free, but can also have surprising utility.: brushed fur can be reused in creative and practical ways. So instead of throwing it away, find out what it can do!

How to use your pet’s fur

Nest building is an innate behavior for many birds. During the breeding season, females look for materials to build a safe and comfortable nest to lay their eggs and raise their young. In addition to branches, leaves and moss, many species of birds they appreciate the use of soft materials such as feathers, grass and fur to line the inside of the nest. Pet fur can be an excellent resource for birds in building their nests. It’s soft, insulating, and provides a cozy environment for eggs and chicks. Put your pet’s brushed coat in a bag hung from trees of your garden allows birds to find it easily and use it for their nests.

Birds are adept at selecting suitable materials for their nests, e pet fur can be a popular choice. Their instinct drives them to look for natural materials, such as fur, that offer comfort and thermal protection to their little ones. Making brushed pet hair available for birds can be a nice opportunity to create a wildlife-friendly environment in your garden. You may have the pleasure of watching the birds fly back and forth, carrying fur in their nests and contributing to the natural cycle of reproduction. This trivia about animal fur is revealed to us by user @lisasanimals.

Remember you provide materials for bird nests it’s a way to interact with nature and contribute to wildlife conservation wild. Always comply with local regulations and do not disturb nesting birds. Enjoy the wonderful spectacle of life taking place in your garden knowing that you have made a small contribution to the welfare of the birds.