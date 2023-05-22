The most important news on May 22nd

After a knife attack in a bookstore in Tübingen, the victim was out of danger

The woman who in an attack last Friday was critically injured on the road to recovery.

Traffic on the B27: Tunnel vision reappears

Die Opponents of the new route for the federal highway 27 want a faster and better solution for car traffic in Ofterdingen.

Back to the origin

Im brewhouse led that Trio von Nduduzo Makhathini before how the music of the earlier slaves decolonized and can be revived.

PEN Conference – Little hope for the future

The Israeli one finds peace to write Writer Lizzie Doron hardly any these days. She is constantly busy making protest badges and banners against the so-called judicial reform in Israel and taking to the streets, she said at the Israel discussion in the old auditoriumto which that PEN Center Germany had invited.

46th International Museum Day: Making Fire and Coloring

Am 46th International Museum Day invited MUT to a family day. Numerous children let themselves Explain history clearly.

Catfish problem spills over from the Neckar

The Reutlingen Fishing Club stops at Kirchentellinsfurter Baggersee his youth camp. At the same time they try to catch the robbers while fishing depleting their fish stocks.

That’s what the eighth inter:Komm! festival was like over the weekend

World music that connects across borders is at the weekend for the eighth time Festival inter: Come! des franz.K given. Already on Friday, with rather cooler temperatures, around 450 people in the Echazhafen came, on Saturday it was then best open-air weather good 600. And a few more hundred have the family afternoon on Sunday of the festival attended.

The economy is improving slightly, but without momentum

Die Location of companies in the region continues to stabilize, as the latest IHK survey shows. But problems remain.

The change in weather remains: After the sun comes a lot of rain

Sun lovers should get in Baden-Württemberg don’t rejoice too soon: After the sometimes very sunny, but occasionally uncomfortable Sunday, in the coming days new rain over one region or another move across the country. He reports that German Weather Service (DWD) on Sunday.

Use against dangerous oak processionary moths in Tübingen

Also this year will be in selected areas in the coming weeks Oak trees are sprayed with a substance to prevent the oak processionary moth from multiplying. That shared the city ​​administration with. come into use „Foray ES“a so-called biocide, which is used for health protection and to combat harmful caterpillars on public areas.

Summer evenings with mosquitoes: What’s in store for the Southwest?

Lange summer evenings many can hardly wait any longer. After a rainy The anticipation for spring is great. Yet through the wet there is good starting conditions for mosquitoes.

Festival of Nations: Have you ever eaten Domoda?

At the international festival in the Schänzle you could at the weekend not only get to know people from other culturesbut also their songs and dishes.

Police operation at the citizens’ morning pint of the connections

By noon the spook was already over: Protests around the citizens’ morning pint the Tubingen connections in the Kastanienallee have a Sunday morning Deployment of the police with several dozen officers and a cavalry squadron guided.

