which bottles should not be bought

which bottles should not be bought

The society Gran Guizzaproducer of the homonymous water mining quite well known in Italian supermarkets, it has announced that it has taken steps to withdraw some lots that could be contaminated. After sampling carried out on the production site, the alarm went off staph golden: lots 10LB2202A and 08LB2208A have been withdrawn as a precaution, as they could cause serious health problems.

“The company – reads the note – invites you not to consume the products belonging to the lots subject to withdrawal. He also specifies that the recall refers only and exclusively to the products mentioned and limited to the lots indicated “. The water involved in the withdrawal is that which is sold in packs of 6 bottles of 1.5 liters each, produced in the Gran Guizza Spa plant, located in Valle Reale, in the province of breaking latest news. Even though the potentially contaminated lots have been withdrawn from all outlets, it is not excluded that someone may have bought the water earlier.

In these cases, the packaging must be returned to the point of sale, which will refund or replace the product. Staphylococcus aureus is a bacterium that can trigger several symptoms and that can cause quite serious infections, even with skin damage: food poisoning usually causes symptoms such as nausea, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, fever and fatigue.

