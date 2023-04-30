Home » Which crossover to buy between Ford Puma, Toyota C-HR, Jeep Renegade? The pros and cons compared
Health

by admin
When it comes to crossover you’ll be spoiled for choice as the range of possibilities is extremely varied and capable of capturing more audience needs. But are you sure you know everything and can make a correct comparison of the pros and cons?

  • Ford Puma, pros and cons compared

  • Toyota C-HR, pros and cons compared

  • Jeep Renegade, pros and cons compared

Ford Puma, pros and cons compared

The driving dynamics of Ford Puma it is characterized by lively acceleration and excellent cornering stability, which favors the driver’s perception of safety. The driver assistance system, present on all versions, includes traffic sign recognition, lane keeping and automatic emergency braking functions. The trunk of the Ford Puma features awide and functional configuration, which includes a large 80-litre cockpit located under the cargo floor. In terms of pricing, the basic cost of the vehicle is around 27,000 euros.

On the other hand, some controls of the Ford Puma are positioned in a way that is not immediately visible, while others, such as those for the deactivation of the electronic stability control and proximity sensors, are placed at the bottom, increasing the risk of driver distraction. The three-cylinder petrol engine has a high noise level. Rear visibility is limited due to the small size and raked rear window.

Toyota C-HR, pros and cons compared

Toyota C-HR It comes as standard with an automatic gearbox that reduces driver stress and fatigue when driving in heavy traffic conditions. The road holding of the vehicle is convincing. The design of the Toyota C-HR stands out for its innovation and originality. Both the 1.8 and 2.0 versions offer an excellent balance between performance, consumption and emissions. The base price of the vehicle is around 31,000 euros.

Going in search of less convincing aspects, the rear access handles of the Toyota C-HR are positioned at a high height, making their use awkward. Space for rear passengers is sufficient, but visibility is limited due to the small size of the windows and the bulk of the front seats. During acceleration, the continuously variable transmission increases engine speed, a behavior that is more evident in the 1.8 version and which can be annoying.

Jeep Renegade, pros and cons compared

L’interior of the Jeep Renegade it is easily accessible thanks to the wide opening angle of the doors and offers a large feeling of space. Even three in the back seat, there is enough space. The range of engines includes petrol and plug-in hybrid options, with several trim levels available. The raised driving position allows perfect visibility of the road and seat and steering wheel adjustment is intuitive. The easy-to-read dashboard integrates a large, configurable color display full of information. The 7-inch and 8.4-inch multimedia systems are modern, fast and feature-rich. The starting price of the vehicle is 23,000 euros.

The trunk of the Jeep Renegade offers limited space unless you fold down the rear seat. In the presence of the spare wheel, the boot floor loses its variable height functionality. Some controls, particularly those for selecting riding modes, are positioned low down and can cause distraction while riding. The shape of the vehicle generates aerodynamic noise a speeds above 100 kilometers per hour. When reversing, the small size and height of the rear window force you to rely on proximity sensors.

